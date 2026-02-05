Menu
Kinoafisha
Pavlodar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Mercy
Mercy, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
10 February 2026
Mercy Showtimes – 10 February 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Today
5
Tomorrow
6
Sat
7
Sun
8
Mon
9
Tue
10
Wed
11
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Mercy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
15:55
from 2100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bir tup alma agashy
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree