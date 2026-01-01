Menu
Kinoafisha
Pavlodar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Buratino
Buratino, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
23 January 2026
Buratino Showtimes – 23 January 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
All about film
Tomorrow
22
Fri
23
Sat
24
Sun
25
Mon
26
Tue
27
Wed
28
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Buratino?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
10:40
from 1800 ₸
14:30
from 2100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree