Films
Buratino
Buratino, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar
18 January 2026
Buratino Showtimes – 18 January 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
How do I book tickets for Buratino?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
10:45
from 1800 ₸
13:05
from 2300 ₸
15:55
from 2100 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
11:00
from 1400 ₸
