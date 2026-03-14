Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Scream 7 Scream 7, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar 16 March 2026

Scream 7 Showtimes – 16 March 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about film
Today 14 Tomorrow 15 Mon 16 Tue 17 Wed 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Scream 7? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
23:35 from 2300 ₸
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Carevna-lyagushka 2
Carevna-lyagushka 2
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Stitches
Stitches
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Marsupilami
Marsupilami
2026, Belgium / France, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo
2026, Finland, Drama, History
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Ghost Game
The Ghost Game
2025, South Korea, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Tyul'pany
Tyul'pany
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more