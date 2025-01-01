Menu
Films
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
3 January 2026
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Showtimes – 3 January 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar
All about animated film
Tomorrow
1
Fri
2
Sat
3
Sun
4
How do I book tickets for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D, RU
10:10
from 2400 ₸
10:25
from 3700 ₸
12:25
from 3700 ₸
14:25
from 3900 ₸
