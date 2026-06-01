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Kinoafisha Films Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar 7 June 2026

Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody Showtimes – 7 June 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 7 Mon 8 Tue 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
im. Shakena Aymanova 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Suraganova, 19/1
2D, RU
11:50 from 2000 ₸ 14:20 from 2000 ₸ 17:25 from 2000 ₸
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