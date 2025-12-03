Menu
Kinoafisha
Pavlodar, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar
12 December 2025
Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 12 December 2025 Screenings in Pavlodar
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Facts
All about animated film
Today
3
Fri
12
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D
g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
01:25
from 2900 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Sleep Paralysis
2025, Indonesia, Horror
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Trap House
2025, USA, Action
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree