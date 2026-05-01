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Kinoafisha Films Mortal Kombat II Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in Pavlodar 9 May 2026

Mortal Kombat II Showtimes – 9 May 2026 Screenings in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 9 Sun 10 Mon 11 Tue 12 Wed 13
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
10:10 from 3000 ₸ 11:00 from 2400 ₸ 12:40 from 3700 ₸ 13:40 from 2400 ₸ 14:10 from 3400 ₸ 16:00 from 2800 ₸ 16:40 from 3900 ₸ 20:15 from 3600 ₸ 21:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:30 from 4100 ₸ 23:15 from 3200 ₸
Irtysh Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kairbaeva, 70
2D
13:00 from 1600 ₸ 15:15 from 1600 ₸ 17:30 from 1800 ₸ 18:00 from 2000 ₸ 19:50 from 2000 ₸ 22:10 from 2000 ₸
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