Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Avatar 3 Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Pavlodar 24 December 2025

Avatar 3 Showtimes – 24 December 2025 Screenings in Pavlodar

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 18 Fri 19 Sat 20 Sun 21 Mon 22 Tue 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Avatar 3? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Festival Cinema Dolby Atmos 3D g. Pavlodar, ul. Kamzina, 67/2
2D
10:30 from 1800 ₸ 12:10 from 1800 ₸ 14:25 from 2100 ₸ 15:55 from 2100 ₸ 18:20 from 2300 ₸ 19:40 from 2300 ₸ 22:15 from 2300 ₸ 23:25 from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
11:25 from 2300 ₸ 17:05 from 2500 ₸ 22:55 from 2700 ₸
3D
11:45 from 2500 ₸ 15:30 from 2700 ₸ 19:15 from 2900 ₸ 23:00 from 2900 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Smashing Machine
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Die, My Love
Die, My Love
2025, Canada / USA, Comedy, Drama, Horror
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kulachnyy
Kulachnyy
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more