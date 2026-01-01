Menu
Kinoafisha
Merke, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, 2025 Screening times in
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, 2025 Screening times in
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Facts
All about animated film
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree