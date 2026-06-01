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Kinoafisha Films Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 25 June 2026

Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy Showtimes – 25 June 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Wed 24 Thu 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
20:10 from 3200 ₸
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