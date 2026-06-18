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Kinoafisha Films Күн батыстан шыққанда Күн батыстан шыққанда, 2027 Screening times in Kyzylorda 18 June 2026

Күн батыстан шыққанда Showtimes – 18 June 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Today 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Күн батыстан шыққанда? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
23:45 from 1800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
22:00 from 2200 ₸ 23:55 from 2200 ₸
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