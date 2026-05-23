Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Qamau
Qamau, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
25 May 2026
Qamau Showtimes – 25 May 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Trailers
All about film
Today
23
Tomorrow
24
Mon
25
Tue
26
Wed
27
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Qamau?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Left Cinema
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
13:30
from 1000 ₸
18:30
from 1800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
16:00
from 1800 ₸
19:00
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim
2025, Norway / Belgium / Germany, Animation, Family
Qamau
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
Өч-2: Карындаш
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree