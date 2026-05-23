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Kinoafisha Films Qamau Qamau, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 24 May 2026

Qamau Showtimes – 24 May 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
13:30 from 1000 ₸ 18:30 from 1800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
16:00 from 3500 ₸ 19:00 from 2200 ₸
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