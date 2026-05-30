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Babay
Babay, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
2 June 2026
Babay Showtimes – 2 June 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Left Cinema
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
10:10
from 1000 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
10:30
from 1200 ₸
15:00
from 2500 ₸
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