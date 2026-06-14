Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 15 June 2026

Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 15 June 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Today 14 Tomorrow 15
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
12:00 from 1900 ₸ 17:00 from 2100 ₸
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Кассандра
Кассандра
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Curly Burly
Curly Burly
2026, Denmark, Animation, Family, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more