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Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
9 June 2026
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 9 June 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
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8
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9
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
14:20
from 1700 ₸
16:00
from 1700 ₸
20:00
from 1700 ₸
21:40
from 1700 ₸
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