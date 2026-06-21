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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 24 June 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 24 June 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

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Today 21 Tomorrow 22 Tue 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
10:40 from 1900 ₸ 12:30 from 1900 ₸ 14:20 from 2100 ₸ 16:10 from 2100 ₸ 18:00 from 2300 ₸ 21:50 from 2300 ₸ 23:40 from 2100 ₸
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