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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 10 June 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 10 June 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
13:20 from 1600 ₸ 19:05 from 3500 ₸
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