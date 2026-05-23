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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 25 May 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 25 May 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
10:50 from 1900 ₸ 12:40 from 1900 ₸ 14:30 from 2100 ₸ 16:20 from 2100 ₸ 18:10 from 2300 ₸ 20:00 from 2300 ₸ 21:10 from 2300 ₸ 21:50 from 2300 ₸ 22:30 from 7000 ₸ 23:00 from 2100 ₸ 23:40 from 2100 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
18:05 from 1800 ₸ 22:10 from 1800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
13:10 from 1600 ₸ 16:55 from 3500 ₸ 20:40 from 3500 ₸ 22:20 from 3500 ₸
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