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Qara
Qara, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
5 May 2026
Qara Showtimes – 5 May 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Left Cinema
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
14:30
from 1000 ₸
20:20
from 1800 ₸
22:10
from 1800 ₸
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