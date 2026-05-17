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Men ushin omir sur
Men ushin omir sur, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
18 May 2026
Men ushin omir sur Showtimes – 18 May 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
13:40
from 1900 ₸
15:30
from 2100 ₸
21:50
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