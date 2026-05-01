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Kinoafisha Films ENHYPEN: IMMERSION IN CINEMAS ENHYPEN: IMMERSION IN CINEMAS, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 16 May 2026

ENHYPEN: IMMERSION IN CINEMAS Showtimes – 16 May 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Wed 13 Sat 16 Sun 17
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for ENHYPEN: IMMERSION IN CINEMAS? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, EN
15:40 from 5000 ₸
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