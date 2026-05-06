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Kinoafisha Films Mushel zhas Mushel zhas, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 7 May 2026

Mushel zhas Showtimes – 7 May 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

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Today 6 Tomorrow 7
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
10:10 from 1900 ₸ 12:00 from 1900 ₸ 13:50 from 2100 ₸
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