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Kinoafisha Films Көлеңке Көлеңке, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 20 April 2026

Көлеңке Showtimes – 20 April 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
15:30 from 2800 ₸ 18:35 from 1800 ₸
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