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Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda 6 May 2026

Перiште Showtimes – 6 May 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Today 4 Tomorrow 5 Wed 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D, RU
16:50 from 1500 ₸
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