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Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda 27 April 2026

Перiште Showtimes – 27 April 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Today 26 Tomorrow 27 Tue 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KK
15:50 from 2100 ₸ 17:40 from 2100 ₸ 19:30 from 2300 ₸ 20:20 from 2300 ₸ 21:20 from 2300 ₸ 23:10 from 2100 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D, RU
12:25 from 1000 ₸ 15:55 from 1500 ₸ 20:30 from 1800 ₸
Michael
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Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
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Mushel zhas
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Перiште
Перiште
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Lee Cronin's The Mummy
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Tuysqan
Tuysqan
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Forbidden Fruits
Forbidden Fruits
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Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan 2
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Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
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Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
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The Drama
The Drama
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Protector
Protector
2025, USA, Action, Thriller
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