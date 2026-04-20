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Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda 21 April 2026

Перiште Showtimes – 21 April 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Today 20 Tomorrow 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KK
17:10 from 1700 ₸ 18:10 from 1700 ₸ 18:40 from 1700 ₸ 19:00 from 1700 ₸ 20:00 from 1700 ₸ 20:30 from 1700 ₸ 21:00 from 1700 ₸ 21:50 from 1700 ₸ 23:00 from 1700 ₸ 23:50 from 1700 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D, RU
12:20 from 1000 ₸ 14:30 from 1000 ₸ 19:15 from 1800 ₸ 20:55 from 1800 ₸ 22:15 from 1800 ₸
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
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Tuysqan
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Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
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Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
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The Drama
The Drama
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Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
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Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
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Көлеңке
Көлеңке
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Panda Plan 2
Panda Plan 2
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Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
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