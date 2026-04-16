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Перiште
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
17 April 2026
Перiште Showtimes – 17 April 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KK
17:10
from 2800 ₸
18:10
from 3200 ₸
19:00
from 3200 ₸
20:00
from 3200 ₸
20:50
from 3200 ₸
21:00
from 7000 ₸
21:50
from 3200 ₸
22:40
from 3200 ₸
23:40
from 2800 ₸
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