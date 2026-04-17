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Tuysqan
Tuysqan, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
18 April 2026
Tuysqan Showtimes – 18 April 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
10:10
from 2400 ₸
11:00
from 6000 ₸
12:50
from 2400 ₸
14:20
from 2800 ₸
18:50
from 3200 ₸
21:00
from 3200 ₸
23:10
from 2800 ₸
Left Cinema
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
17:15
from 1500 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
16:40
from 3500 ₸
21:55
from 2200 ₸
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