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Kinoafisha Films Scotty Scotty, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda 9 June 2026

Scotty Showtimes – 9 June 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 9
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
10:10 from 1700 ₸ 11:50 from 1700 ₸
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