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Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
16:20
from 6000 ₸
19:20
from 3200 ₸
21:10
from 3200 ₸
23:00
from 2800 ₸
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