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Kinoafisha Films Нелегал. Через Мексику Нелегал. Через Мексику, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 13 April 2026

Нелегал. Через Мексику Showtimes – 13 April 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D, RU
19:40 from 1800 ₸ 21:45 from 1800 ₸ 23:50 from 1800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
14:30 from 1600 ₸ 17:40 from 3500 ₸ 19:45 from 3500 ₸ 21:50 from 3500 ₸
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Нелегал. Через Мексику
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