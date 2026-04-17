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Kinoafisha Films Erekshe Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 18 April 2026

Erekshe Showtimes – 18 April 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Today 17 Tomorrow 18
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
10:00 from 2400 ₸ 11:50 from 2400 ₸ 13:40 from 2400 ₸
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