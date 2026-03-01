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Kinoafisha Films Erekshe Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 23 March 2026

Erekshe Showtimes – 23 March 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 22 Mon 23 Tue 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
10:10 from 2400 ₸ 11:00 from 2400 ₸ 12:00 from 2400 ₸ 12:50 from 2400 ₸ 13:50 from 2400 ₸ 14:40 from 2800 ₸ 15:40 from 2800 ₸ 16:30 from 2800 ₸ 17:30 from 2800 ₸ 18:30 from 3200 ₸ 19:20 from 3200 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸ 21:00 from 7000 ₸ 21:10 from 3200 ₸ 22:10 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 2800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
12:05 from 1200 ₸ 16:35 from 1800 ₸ 20:25 from 2200 ₸ 22:05 from 2200 ₸
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