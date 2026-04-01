Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
You, Me & Tuscany
You, Me & Tuscany, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
21 April 2026
You, Me & Tuscany Showtimes – 21 April 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
21
Wed
22
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for You, Me & Tuscany?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
10:20
from 1700 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
Көлеңке
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Panda Plan 2
2026, China, Action, Comedy, Family
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree