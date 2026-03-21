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Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
25 March 2026
Chernyy dvor v kino Showtimes – 25 March 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, RU
12:30
from 1200 ₸
16:30
from 1800 ₸
18:05
from 1800 ₸
23:45
from 2200 ₸
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