Films
Mama
Mama, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
12 March 2026
Mama Showtimes – 12 March 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
11
Tomorrow
12
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Mama?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
10:10
from 1900 ₸
12:20
from 1900 ₸
12:30
from 6000 ₸
14:20
from 2100 ₸
16:10
from 2100 ₸
