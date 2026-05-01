Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 14 May 2026

Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure Showtimes – 14 May 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
10:10 from 1900 ₸
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Men ushin omir sur
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Beast
Beast
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Drama, Sport
Hokum
Hokum
2026, Ireland, Horror
Псих
Псих
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more