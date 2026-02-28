Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
2 March 2026
Songy mahabbat Showtimes – 2 March 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
28
Tomorrow
1
Mon
2
Tue
3
Wed
4
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Songy mahabbat?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
13:05
from 1600 ₸
17:50
from 1800 ₸
20:20
from 2200 ₸
22:10
from 2200 ₸
00:00
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Bear Kid: Super Hero
2024, China, Adventure, Animation
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
The Grieving
2025, Italy, Horror, Thriller
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree