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Kinoafisha Films Abay bol Abay bol, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda 17 March 2026

Abay bol Showtimes – 17 March 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

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Today 16 Tomorrow 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
10:00 from 1700 ₸ 13:50 from 1700 ₸ 17:50 from 1700 ₸ 21:50 from 1700 ₸
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