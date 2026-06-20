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Evil Dress
Evil Dress, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
23 June 2026
Evil Dress Showtimes – 23 June 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Left Cinema
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
16:20
from 1500 ₸
19:35
from 1800 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
15:15
from 2500 ₸
15:45
from 1200 ₸
18:45
from 1200 ₸
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