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The Tutor
The Tutor, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
19 March 2026
The Tutor Showtimes – 19 March 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
23:50
from 2800 ₸
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