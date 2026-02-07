Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
8 February 2026
Gashyqpyn sagan Showtimes – 8 February 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
7
Tomorrow
8
Mon
9
Tue
10
Wed
11
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Gashyqpyn sagan?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D, KZ
12:25
from 1200 ₸
19:50
from 2200 ₸
21:45
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree