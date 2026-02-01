Menu
Qyzym
Qyzym, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
19 February 2026
Qyzym Showtimes – 19 February 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Tomorrow
19
Fri
20
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
12:10
from 1900 ₸
16:00
from 2100 ₸
