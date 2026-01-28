Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Taube
Taube, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
29 January 2026
Taube Showtimes – 29 January 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
28
Tomorrow
29
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Taube?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
18:20
from 2300 ₸
23:50
from 2100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree