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Kinoafisha Films Iggy the Eagle Iggy the Eagle, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda 17 June 2026

Iggy the Eagle Showtimes – 17 June 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about animated film
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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Left Cinema g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
10:30 from 1000 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
12:00 from 2700 ₸
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