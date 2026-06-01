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Iggy the Eagle
Iggy the Eagle, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda
8 June 2026
Iggy the Eagle Showtimes – 8 June 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
10:50
from 1900 ₸
14:40
from 2100 ₸
Left Cinema
g. Kyzylorda, mkr-n Levyy bereg, stroenie 7
2D
11:00
from 1000 ₸
13:35
from 1000 ₸
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
2D
10:40
from 2700 ₸
12:15
from 2700 ₸
14:30
from 1600 ₸
16:05
from 1800 ₸
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