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Kinoafisha Films The Ghost Game The Ghost Game, 2025 Screening times in Kyzylorda 23 March 2026

The Ghost Game Showtimes – 23 March 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda

Tickets
All about film
Today 22 Tomorrow 23
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, RU
22:00 from 3200 ₸
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