Films
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama, 2026 Screening times in Kyzylorda
18 February 2026
Qushaqtashy mama Showtimes – 18 February 2026 Screenings in Kyzylorda
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
16
Tomorrow
17
Wed
18
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Qushaqtashy mama?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
2D, KZ
10:00
from 1900 ₸
11:50
from 1900 ₸
15:20
from 2100 ₸
